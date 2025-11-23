The final countdown: Over 84,000 pupils head to exam rooms tomorrow for CPE

Time is ticking and all roads will lead to exam centres tomorrow as more than 84,000 pupils across the country sit for the Certificate of Primary Education (CPE) exams, the final test at the end of primary school.

According to the ministry, 84,815 candidates have registered this year. They include over 45,000 boys and nearly 40,000 girls from 1,953 schools across 551 examination centres.

The pupils will start with the English language paper on Monday, followed by Religious Education on Tuesday, Science on Wednesday, and social studies on Thursday. Mathematics will be the last paper on Friday.

All the exams will run for two hours and 30 minutes, starting at 9 o’clock in the morning and ending at 11:30 each day.

The ministry says the number of P.8 candidates has increased by 15,535 compared to last year’s total of 70,010 candidates.

Announcing the exams on November 13, the Minister of General Education and Instruction, Kuyok Abol Kuyok, warned that any candidate or school found involved in malpractice will face severe consequences.

“Any candidate or school found involved in examination malpractice will face serious consequences. The National Examination Council will nullify or cancel the results of any centre or candidate implicated in such practices,” he said.

He added that this year’s exams will be strictly supervised to prevent malpractices.

National exams in South Sudan have faced repeated challenges with leaks and cheating, raising concerns about the credibility of the system. In the past, exam papers have been leaked or shared on social media before the official dates.

To curb these problems, the National Examination Council has introduced stricter security measures, including tighter storage, careful transport, and closer monitoring of exam centres.

Despite these measures, cheating, impersonation, and collusion between students and invigilators still occur in some areas.

The secondary school exams are set for 1st to 9th December 2024.