30th May 2025
Morobo Commissioner denies reports of fresh border clashes

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 5 hours ago

Commissioner of Morobo County, Charles Data Bullen. [Photo: Courtesy]

The Commissioner of Morobo County in Central Equatoria State has dismissed reports of fresh fighting along the South Sudan–Uganda border as inaccurate.

Commissioner Charles Data Bullen told Eye Radio on Thursday, May 29, that the situation in his area remains calm, despite recent Ugandan media reports suggesting heightened tensions and security operations near Koboko District.

“There is no fresh action,” Commissioner Bullen clarified. “It is due to the last three clashes between the IO and government forces in Panyume. Those incidents led some people to take shelter near the border, but currently, authorities are simply ensuring no one remains in the border area.”

His remarks come after Ugandan authorities began relocating South Sudanese refugees from border areas to official settlements deeper inside the country.

Ugandan officials have cited rising security concerns, including reports of armed groups from South Sudan abducting and robbing Ugandan nationals.

According to Emmy Mitala, the Resident District Commissioner of Koboko, two Ugandans have been killed, nearly 20 abducted, and others remain missing following attacks allegedly carried out by armed individuals crossing the border from South Sudan.

In April, clashes between government and opposition forces in Morobo County displaced over 7,000 people, mostly women, children, and the elderly. Many of the displaced sought refuge in schools, churches, and makeshift shelters across the region.

Despite the tensions, Commissioner Bullen insists that the current situation is stable and under control.

