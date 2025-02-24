Orthodox Patriarch Theodore II calls for global prayers for peace during visit to Juba

His Divine Beatitude, Theodore II, Pope and Patriarch of Alexandria and All Africa, called on the world to pray not only for Gaza and Ukraine but also for Africa, especially Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where conflicts continue.



During his historic visit to South Sudan from February 21 to 24, 2025, Patriarch Theodore II brought a message of peace and hope.

The visit included a sacred service at the Chapel of St. Panteleimon in Juba, where he was joined by Metropolitan Georgios of Guinea.

The chapel, named after St. Panteleimon, a Great Martyr and Healer in the Orthodox Christian tradition, is known for its focus on compassion and healing.

This visit marks the first-ever Patriarchal Divine Liturgy in South Sudan and highlights the Orthodox Church’s commitment to peace, unity, and supporting Christian communities in the region. Patriarch Theodore II also met with the Secretary General of the Council of Churches of South Sudan, emphasizing the Church’s support for spiritual growth, unity, and reconciliation in the country. He reiterated his call for global efforts to achieve peace in Africa. While in Uganda before arriving in South Sudan, Patriarch Theodore urged the international community to focus on bringing peace to conflict areas, Gaza, and Ukraine, including Africa.

