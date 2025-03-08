8th March 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | National News | News   |   NSS arrests individuals linked to Nasir and Ulang clashes

NSS arrests individuals linked to Nasir and Ulang clashes

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

David Kumuri, NSS NSB spokesperson|

The National Security Service (NSS) has announced the arrest of several individuals following an extensive intelligence operation aimed at identifying those fueling the ongoing clashes in Nasir and Ulang, Upper Nile State.

David John Kumuri, the Director of the Public Relations Department at the Internal Security Bureau, stated that substantial evidence was carefully analyzed before the arrests were made.

“The arrests followed an extensive intelligence operation to gather information from individuals, both within the country and abroad, who had been fueling the conflict in the areas of Nasir and Ulang.” he said.

However, he emphasized that it is still too early to disclose the identities of those arrested as the investigation is ongoing.  Some of the individuals, he said will eventually be taken to court.

“The intelligence reports were carefully analyzed, using both technical and human resources, before being deemed credible enough to justify the arrests,” said the NSB spokesperson.

Kumuri further explained that arrests will continue for anyone involved in crimes against the state or conspiring against the government.

Earlier this week, the SPLM-IO claimed that several of its members, including Deputy Chief of Defense Forces Gen. Duop Lam and Petroleum Minister Puot Kang, had been “arbitrarily arrested.”

On Wednesday, Information Minister Michael Makuei confirmed that the officials were arrested for violating the law.

In a press conference at the NSS general headquarters this afternoon, Kumuri stressed that the arrests were not politically, regionally, or ethnically motivated. He clarified that these actions are within the authority of the National Security Service as outlined in Sections 54 and 55 of the 2014 National Security Act, as amended in 2024.

“This is part of our duty to uphold the peace process under the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) signed in 2018.”

He reassured the public that the NSS, the Internal Security Bureau, and other law enforcement agencies are fully aware of the situation and remain committed to safeguarding the citizens’ security and safety.

Kumuri urged the public to remain calm and trust that the authorities will handle the matter in accordance with the law.

Popular Stories
Lukudu: CES to prioritize demarcated areas in Juba for service delivery 1

Lukudu: CES to prioritize demarcated areas in Juba for service delivery

Published March 3, 2025

SPLM-IO: SSPDF Commander, soldiers to be airlifted from Nasir following agreement with White Army 2

SPLM-IO: SSPDF Commander, soldiers to be airlifted from Nasir following agreement with White Army

Published March 5, 2025

Bar Council revokes licenses of 83 lawyers over unrecognized credentials 3

Bar Council revokes licenses of 83 lawyers over unrecognized credentials

Published March 6, 2025

UN reports SSPDF commander, several soldiers, UN personnel killed in Nasir helicopter attack 4

UN reports SSPDF commander, several soldiers, UN personnel killed in Nasir helicopter attack

Published March 7, 2025

Makuei calls out FVP Machar for his letter to President Kiir on social media 5

Makuei calls out FVP Machar for his letter to President Kiir on social media

Published March 2, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Diaspora Women call for gender equity in South Sudan

Published 4 mins ago

President’s Office clarifies Kiir’s statement, confirms safe landing of planes

Published 2 hours ago

Western Embassies condemn deadly attack on UN helicopter, urge urgent end to violence

Published 3 hours ago

NSS arrests individuals linked to Nasir and Ulang clashes

Published 4 hours ago

Full Text: President Salva Kiir’s speech during the State of the Nation address

Published 23 hours ago

President Kiir calls for calm after SSPDF Commander’s death in Nasir

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th March 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.