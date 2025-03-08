NSS arrests individuals linked to Nasir and Ulang clashes

The National Security Service (NSS) has announced the arrest of several individuals following an extensive intelligence operation aimed at identifying those fueling the ongoing clashes in Nasir and Ulang, Upper Nile State.

David John Kumuri, the Director of the Public Relations Department at the Internal Security Bureau, stated that substantial evidence was carefully analyzed before the arrests were made.

“The arrests followed an extensive intelligence operation to gather information from individuals, both within the country and abroad, who had been fueling the conflict in the areas of Nasir and Ulang.” he said.

However, he emphasized that it is still too early to disclose the identities of those arrested as the investigation is ongoing. Some of the individuals, he said will eventually be taken to court.

“The intelligence reports were carefully analyzed, using both technical and human resources, before being deemed credible enough to justify the arrests,” said the NSB spokesperson.

Kumuri further explained that arrests will continue for anyone involved in crimes against the state or conspiring against the government.

Earlier this week, the SPLM-IO claimed that several of its members, including Deputy Chief of Defense Forces Gen. Duop Lam and Petroleum Minister Puot Kang, had been “arbitrarily arrested.”

On Wednesday, Information Minister Michael Makuei confirmed that the officials were arrested for violating the law.

In a press conference at the NSS general headquarters this afternoon, Kumuri stressed that the arrests were not politically, regionally, or ethnically motivated. He clarified that these actions are within the authority of the National Security Service as outlined in Sections 54 and 55 of the 2014 National Security Act, as amended in 2024.

“This is part of our duty to uphold the peace process under the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) signed in 2018.”

He reassured the public that the NSS, the Internal Security Bureau, and other law enforcement agencies are fully aware of the situation and remain committed to safeguarding the citizens’ security and safety.

Kumuri urged the public to remain calm and trust that the authorities will handle the matter in accordance with the law.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter