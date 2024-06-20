Norway urges Nairobi peace parties to negotiate in ‘true faith’

The Norwegian Special Envoy to Sudan and South Sudan called on parties to the Tumaini Initiative to negotiate in true faith and be willing to compromise for lasting peace in the country.

Jon Anton Johnson – who held separate meetings with government delegation, opposition and stakeholders on Wednesday – expressed hope that the current talks in Nairobi will have tangible results.

Mr. Anton said the peace talks “seem like substantial”, called for progress in the process, and trust building between the leaders and the people of South Sudan.

“We really need progress between the parties meeting here at Tumaini Initiative. So far, it seems like its substantial talks and we are really hopeful and expect some tangible process in the near future.”

“Trust between the leaders and the people needs to be built. Our engagement is based on the support for the people of South Sudan and their suffering.”

“Negotiate in true faith, be willing to compromise, solve the core conflict without the means of violence, but through political means. It is important to set up the institutions and have them start working, the institutions mentioned in the peace agreement.”

Diplomat Jon Anton further said the ongoing Tumaini Initiative is focused on the revitalized peace agreement, and commended the Kenyan government for the mediation process.

“At the heart of this talks is the implementation of the current peace agreement, and as Norway, we follow this closely, we fully support the Kenyan initiative,” he said.

“We are here basically as we have been for a long time in support of the South Sudanese people.”

The Norwegian envoy said the situation in South Sudan is worrying, due to enormous and increasing humanitarian challenges.

“The people of South Sudan are also struggling when it comes to the level of violence in the country, and we are aware of the strong impact of the war in Sudan in particular on developments in South Sudan.”

