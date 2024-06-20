Kiir dismisses several govt officials, including Mayiandit Commissioner

President Salva Kiir has dismissed several government officials across various states and legislative bodies, including Mayiandit Commissioner, Gatluak Nyang Hoth, who was accused of human rights violations.

These changes were announced in the presidential decree broadcasted on the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC).

In the Transitional National Legislative Assembly, Kiir revoked the appointments of Anna Samuel Pam (Unity State), Leek Malong Yor, Abul Akok Akok (both from Northern Bahr el Ghazal), and Gok Malual Banykier (Upper Nile State).

He appointed Jambiel Mani Jambiel (Unity State), Anei Deng Alor, and Wel Cuei Lang (Northern Bahr el Ghazal).

In the Council of States, the President revoked Mubarak Deng Tong’s appointment (Northern Bahr el Ghazal) and replaced him with Mador Wol James.

Banak Bol replaced Moses Malek Chol (Upper Nile State).

In Unity State President Kiir sacked Lony Wijial Ket (Minister of Animal Resources, Fisheries, and Tourism) and Gatluak Nyang Hoth (Commissioner of Mayendit County).

He appointed Jal Mut Deng (Minister of Animal Resources and Tourism) and Marko Juong Magok (Mayendit County commissioner).

Kiir replaced Jany Mut Deng and John Gatluak in the Unity State Legislative Assembly with Johnson Bek Gai Jal, John Wiljang Chan, and Ring Mathuop Thiap.

In Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, the president sacked Kwan Kwan Athian (State Advisor for Human Rights), Kuot Kwac Kwany (Minister of Parliamentary and Legal Affairs), Awaya Awaya Makuei (Minister of Agriculture, Environment, and Forestry), Santino Garang Awech (Deputy Chairperson of Human Rights), and Daniel Lual Lual (Conflict Resolution and Healing Commission).

He appointed Leek Malong Yor (Advisor for Human Rights), Kwan Kwan Athian (Minister of Parliamentary and Legal Affairs), Garang Chan Atak (Minister of Agriculture, Environment, and Forestry), Kuot Anyuon Adwong (Deputy Chairperson of Human Rights Commission), and Gabriel Bol Dut (member of the Conflict Resolution and Healing Commission).

Finally, in Central Equatoria State Kiir removed David Wani Joseph (Advisor for Economic Affairs) and replaced him with John Yohan Bila.

