20th June 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Sudan signals near resumption of South Sudan oil export

Sudan signals near resumption of South Sudan oil export

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 6 hours ago

A pumpjack drilling crude oil. (Credit: ded pixto/Shutterstock)

Sudan’s Minister of Energy and Oil said on Wednesday that repair on the damaged pipeline transporting South Sudan’s crude oil to international market is near completion, adding that re-pumping will resume soon.

One of the pipelines transporting 60 percent of the South Sudan crude oil to Port Sudan broke down in February 2024, disrupting the country’s main source of revenue.

The situation has induced soaring inflation as the national currency weakened against the US dollar, triggering a sharp increase in commodity prices and leaving families struggling to feed themselves.

Dr. Mohieddin Naeem Mohamed Saeed spoke during a visit to the fifth pumping station in the Nile River State, where he inspected the valve at the station and was briefed on the alternative plans, according to the state-owned SUNA.

Dr. Naeem affirmed that work has “reached about 80% so far” as engineers of the Bashair Pipeline Company (BAPCO) worked hard to ensure the economic lifeline for the two nations is restored.

“He appreciated the efforts of the workers at BAPCO who continue to work day and night until the dawn of Eid in order to accelerate the pace of repair to avoid economic and technical losses to the country and South Sudan,” said the statement.

It was also reported that the General Manager of BAPCO, Engineer Ibrahim Adam, stressed that the work is progressing in accordance with the company’s timeline.

Mr. Ibrahim indicated that the company’s employees continue to work around the clock, “and soon Sudan and South Sudan will be heralded with the return of pumping.”

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan tops world list of countries hit by food inflation: Report 1

South Sudan tops world list of countries hit by food inflation: Report

Published Friday, June 14, 2024

South Sudan Muslims receive 2,000 bulls for Eid al-Adha 2

South Sudan Muslims receive 2,000 bulls for Eid al-Adha

Published Sunday, June 16, 2024

Cabinet passes bill mandating NGOs to employ 80% South Sudanese staff 3

Cabinet passes bill mandating NGOs to employ 80% South Sudanese staff

Published Saturday, June 15, 2024

South Sudan’s macroeconomic reforms slip over inflation: IMF 4

South Sudan’s macroeconomic reforms slip over inflation: IMF

Published Saturday, June 15, 2024

Digitel launches first ever 5G network in South Sudan 5

Digitel launches first ever 5G network in South Sudan

Published Thursday, June 13, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Machar concerned Tumaini Initiative will sway focus on 2018 accord

Published 48 mins ago

Aweil North farmers in despair as millipedes chew planted seeds

Published 1 hour ago

3 killed amid artillery shelling on MSF-run hospital in Omdurman

Published 3 hours ago

Two fishermen shot dead in Jonglei’s Baidit Payam

Published 4 hours ago

Parliament urged to summon Awow, Lomuro over delayed budget

Published 5 hours ago

Kiir dismisses several govt officials, including Mayiandit Commissioner

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th June 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!