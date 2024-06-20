Sudan signals near resumption of South Sudan oil export

Sudan’s Minister of Energy and Oil said on Wednesday that repair on the damaged pipeline transporting South Sudan’s crude oil to international market is near completion, adding that re-pumping will resume soon.

One of the pipelines transporting 60 percent of the South Sudan crude oil to Port Sudan broke down in February 2024, disrupting the country’s main source of revenue.

The situation has induced soaring inflation as the national currency weakened against the US dollar, triggering a sharp increase in commodity prices and leaving families struggling to feed themselves.

Dr. Mohieddin Naeem Mohamed Saeed spoke during a visit to the fifth pumping station in the Nile River State, where he inspected the valve at the station and was briefed on the alternative plans, according to the state-owned SUNA.

Dr. Naeem affirmed that work has “reached about 80% so far” as engineers of the Bashair Pipeline Company (BAPCO) worked hard to ensure the economic lifeline for the two nations is restored.

“He appreciated the efforts of the workers at BAPCO who continue to work day and night until the dawn of Eid in order to accelerate the pace of repair to avoid economic and technical losses to the country and South Sudan,” said the statement.

It was also reported that the General Manager of BAPCO, Engineer Ibrahim Adam, stressed that the work is progressing in accordance with the company’s timeline.

Mr. Ibrahim indicated that the company’s employees continue to work around the clock, “and soon Sudan and South Sudan will be heralded with the return of pumping.”

