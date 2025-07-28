Northern Bahr El Ghazal parliament set to reopen in August after 4-month recess

The Northern Bahr el Ghazal state Legislative Assembly has announced its reopening in the first week of August after more than four months of recess.

This is according to Garang Koul Mabior, the head of the information committee and the spokesperson of the state parliament, who spoke to Eye Radio this afternoon via WhatsApp from Aweil town of Northern el Ghazal state.

“This is to officially inform all members of the State Legislative Assembly that the assembly will reconvene on 04 August 2025 to resume its legislative activities. All members who are currently outside the state are required to return promptly. Those residing within Juba or other counties should also ensure their presence during this session,” he said.

He said top priorities for upcoming sesssion will include the passing the annual budget, amending the election act, and addressing other critical bills as the country prepares for elections in December 2026.

The Northern Bahr el Ghazal State Assembly had been inactive, with its sessions suspended for more than four months since March 2025.

“During this important parliamentary session, we anticipate a significant address from His Excellency Governor Simon Ober Mawut, focusing on key security challenges, particularly in Aweil Town, where drug abuse among the youth has become a serious concern affecting the social fabric of the community.

“In addition, we expect crucial discussions and decisions from the Minister of Finance of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State regarding pressing economic matters,” he added.

Mabior added that education will also be on the top list of the agenda for discussions.

The state parliament was closed on date 17TH March 2025.

