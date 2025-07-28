Nationality directorate to open offices in all counties to ease access

The Directorate of Civil Registry, Nationality, Passports and Immigration says plans are underway to open nationality administration offices in all 79 counties and deploy 100 mobile registration devices to improve access to registration services nationwide.

Director General Major General Elia Costa Faustino said the move is crucial as the country prepares for elections.

“Currently, we have plans to open offices for the Nationality Administration in the country’s 79 districts, and we have 100 mobile devices that will be used for registration and information,” he said.

He said within two months of his appointment in office, the directorate dispatched about 2,600 booklets to the ten states and three administrative areas to address shortages across the country.

General Costa said the distribution began after the Ministry of Finance cleared part of the payment for nationality and passport books.

“…yes, there was a delay in receiving nationalities for citizens in the Unity States. When I took over work in the administration, I sent 100 nationalities books to each state of the country and the three administrations. When I received another batch of books, I sent 100 to each state and the three administrations as well,” he said.

General Elia Costa Faustino was appointed as the Director General in the Directorate of Passport, Immigration, and Nationality in February this year.

