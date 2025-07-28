Frustrated civil servants ask govt. to honour promise of on-time salary payment

Some civil servants are calling on the government to fulfill its commitment to the timely payment of salaries.

A primary school teacher in Juba, who identified himself as only Abujaas, is urging the government to honor its commitment to timely salary payments for civil servants.

He emphasized that salaries should be disbursed consistently on the 24th of each month, in line with earlier government pledges.

According to Abujaas, South Sudan has ample resources, including oil, gold, and domestic revenue, which he believes should be efficiently utilized to prioritize salary payments for teachers and other public sector employees.

“The vice president of economic cluster promised the people of South Sudan that every month on 24th salaries will be paid. Today is date what? All my colleagues either in health, education or organized forces no one of them received their salaries. We have the oil, gold and the revenues in this country,” he said.

In Yambio, a member of the organized forces, who identified himself as Matata has joined his voice urging the government to honor its salary commitments to civil servants.

He stated that Civil servants must be paid on time.

Matata further said the delays in salary payments disrupt local economies highlighting that Without salaries there will be no cash in the market.

He called on the government to take swift and decisive action to ensure that payments are made regularly as promised.

“Where is the salaries, when people work they need to be paid. People cannot be suffering like this, where does the money go. Without salaries there will be no cash in the market. It is really paining us and for how long will we be like this. Let the government pay the salaries,” he demanded.

