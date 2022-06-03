Nimule IDPs appeal for repatriation as armed thugs loot camps

Some Internally Displaced Persons at the border town of Nimule are appealing to the government of Eastern Equatoria State to help repatriate and resettle them.

The IDPs who were displaced by last month’s insecurity in Mugali Payam, says there is a rising cases of banditry as armed men enter the camp through the backyard, and stealing their goats.

Those who spoke to Eye Radio say as of Friday, the armed men reportedly stole 12 goats from the camp.

“We are fearing for our lives in the camp. Instead of staying here without any security, it is better if the government can help provide for us transport to take us back to our village instead of staying in the fence here,” one of the IDPs identified as Richard said.

The unspecified hundreds of IDPs were displaced following the recent clashes in the Mugali area of Magwi County which left scores dead and several injured.

They appeal to the state authorities to facilitate their return to their villages.

“Government should provide us transport to take us back home to our villages because right now they can kill us any time even if they move around to the fence with the gun,” said another.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the government spokesperson in Eastern Equatoria State downplayed the incident as a minor issue.

“These are just minor things because even though we put the soldiers there or everything, they will not be able to prevent the stealing of the goats,” he stated.

Patrick Oting, who is the state Minister of Information urged the local population to use their own means to protect their livestock.

“So, the communities have to step up taking care of their goats because the forces cannot be able to stop people from stealing the goats. The community has to step up, taking care of their goats so that no one is able to steal,” he added.

Minister Oting said the Nimule IDPs camp still has policemen who are protecting the displaced persons.

