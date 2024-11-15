New WBGs governor Ukelo says goal is to scale up farming

New Western Bahr el Ghazal Governor Emmanuel Primo Ukelo has pledged to prioritize agriculture and empower farmers to supply food to local markets in a bid to fight hunger.

Governor Ukelo was sworn-in on Wednesday following his appointment by President Kiir to replace Sarah Cleto Rial, who was then reassigned to the Council of States.

Mr. Ukelo – in his first media interview as governor – said he will launch a statewide farming campaign that will encourage youth to embark on agriculture.

“Agriculture is one of our top priorities in the coming period, Western Bahr el Ghazal state has a vast land for agriculture,” he said on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show.

“Our people have been depending on agriculture for decades, so for farmers to go to their farms, they need security, nothing should happen to them when they are farming, so we will improve the agricultural sector.”

He added that the state government will work closely with development partners to provide seeds and agricultural tools to support farmers in the state.

Ukelo the initiative will help communities to end reliance on humanitarian aid and imported food items in the markets.

“We will ensure we provide them with seeds and necessary equipment. Next year, we will launched a campaign on agriculture, and it will start with me, I will start farming myself as the governor to encourage young people and everybody.”

“We should rely and depend on agriculture because it is a backbone of economy and it will also reduce this issue of economic hardship facing the common people of Western Bahr el Ghazal state.”

Although 90 percent of South Sudan is ripe for agriculture, farming is largely at subsistence level, with crop yields being very low due to use of poor quality seeds, tools and agronomic practices.

Factors such as the civil war and natural disasters have disrupted development of the sector, and resulted in rippling effect that has the potential to harm the overall economy.

President Kiir, who owns a farm in Luri Payam of Juba, has reiterated on several occasions a call on household farmers and idle people to engage in agricultural activities to improve their livelihoods.

