ANALYSIS: South Sudan’s AFCON win propels Uganda, South Africa to Morocco

South Sudan’s clash with Congo Brazzaville was keenly watched elsewhere and the Bright Stars’ 3-2 win in a lost cause – was met with jubilation in Uganda and South Africa whose national teams automatically qualified to the AFCON 2025.



Hosting the Red Devils at Juba National Stadium for the second leg, South Sudan claimed their first AFCON 2025 qualifiers victory after a shambolic campaign which saw them lose all previous four games.

The victory means nothing to the Bright Stars who are bottom of Group K with 3 points and -3 goals with only one game left, while Congo Brazzaville who were also eliminated have 4 points and -7 goals.

But former Jamus FC Coach George Michael described the victory as historic, adding it would have been embarrassing to finish the qualification without a point.

“The national team yesterday gave everyone, players, administrators and coaches, a great incentive because it enabled us to get the first three points. Without it, we would have been eliminated from the qualifiers without getting any points,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

Mr. Michael said despite the win, the national team must review its performance and work on improving the defense line and establishing a unique style of playing so that the players get used to it.

“Since the victory over Kenya in the African Championship for local players, the performance of the national team has improved but there is an urgent need for a playmaker and some new blood from the rest of the states.”

South Sudan’s victory dashed Congo’s hopes, as a win for Congo would have kept them in contention with 7 points, potentially challenging Uganda or South Africa.

Uganda lead the group with 10 points and could extend this to 13 points with a win in the upcoming match against South Africa who are second with 8 points, could top the group with 11 points if they win.

A draw would maintain the current standings until the final round on November 19. In the decisive sixth round, South Sudan will face South Africa in Pretoria, and Uganda will take on Congo in Brazzaville to determine the group’s first and second positions.

South Sudan’s performance follows its victory over Kenya in the CHAN qualifiers, overcoming earlier disappointments against Sudan in World Cup qualification, South Africa, and Uganda in AFCON 2025.

With the fifth round concluding, early AFCON 2025 qualifiers include Egypt, Gabon, Algeria, Tunisia, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire, Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, South Africa and hosts Morocco.

