New Terekeka commissioner commits to peace and development

The newly appointed Commissioner of Terekeka County in Central Equatoria State has expressed his readiness to work with local chiefs and stakeholders to promote peace and development in the county.

“We are committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders who are political leaders, traditional chiefs, elders, women, youth, and faith-based communities to foster peace, stability, and development in our countries,” said Dr Emmanuel Laku Ladu after his swearing-in in Juba on Monday.

He pledged to uphold the highest standards of public integrity and ethical leadership.

“Our mission is clear. We aim to restore trust, integrity, and honor to government institutions. This is our solemn obligation. We pledged to uphold the highest standard of public integrity and ethical leadership.”

“From this day forward, we will work tirelessly to transform our countries into a model of good governance and community resilience,” he said.

According to him, he is committed to transforming Terekeka County through good governance and community resilience.

Commissioner Laku expressed his gratitude and readiness to serve the people in collaboration with the State government.

“We are determined to focus on key areas that will drive progress, agriculture, education, health care, and other vital sectors that underpin peace and development,” he added.

Last month, Governor of Central Equatoria State, Augustino Jadalla Kamilo Wani, reconciled the Jor and Koggi communities of Terekeka County following clashes over a disputed piece of land.

At least eight people were killed and 18 others injured.

The reconciliation initiative brought together the Jor and Koggi communities, who managed to speak out about their grievances.

