Four Rumbek University lecturers detained after call for Vice Chancellor’s removal

A lecturer at Rumbek University has reported that four of his colleagues were detained by security personnel, just days after the academic staff association called for the removal of Vice Chancellor Joshua Otor Akol.

The detained staff include Makur Awan Maguang, the Dean of Student Affairs, and Khot Manyuon Thuc, the Head of the Department of Business Administration at the College of Economics and Social Studies.

The others are Joseph Muong and Emmanuel Rundial, the Heads of the Department of Geography and History, respectively.

“Four of our colleagues have been arrested, and when we asked the National Security personnel who came to arrest them, they said the order came from the Governor of Lakes State, Gen. Riny Tueny Mabor,” Lecturer Gor Mathiang said

“So, I think it may be one-sided, possibly influenced by the Vice Chancellor and his collaborators.”

Mathiang said that the reason for the arrests remains unclear, but he suspects the Vice Chancellor is behind them.

He also said that some security personnel claimed they were acting on the governor’s orders but provided no further details.

“The reason for their arrest is unknown, but the Vice Chancellor met with the governor this morning, and the arrests followed that meeting.

“The person who came to arrest them said the order came from the governor. I believe the governor was fed a one-sided story by the Vice Chancellor and his team.”

When asked for comment, Vice Chancellor Akol said he was unaware of the arrests.

“I don’t know if they have been arrested. Let me first find out about that.”

Last week, Vice Chancellor Akol suspended activities of the university staff association after they sent a letter to President Salva Kiir demanding Akol’s removal over allegations of incompetence.

In response to the detentions, civil society activist Daniel Laat called for the immediate release of the academics and urged authorities to engage in dialogue to resolve the situation.

Laat, the State Coordinator for the Community Empowerment and Progress Organization (CEPO), also appealed to the national government to intervene.

“The national government should intervene, as the lecturers addressed their complaint to the Chancellor of all public universities. The issue could have been resolved through dialogue, but holding the lecturers for an extended period could escalate the situation unnecessarily.”

The University staff had accused the VC of intimidation, harassment, and described him as incompetent before the suspension of the association activities.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



VP Josephine urges citizens to embrace farming, warns against imported food Previous Post