Prioritize ethics over profit, Alfaki tells new lawyers

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 2 hours ago

Alfaki Chol, Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Juba, addresses new lawyers during their enrollment by the South Sudan Bar Association in Juba on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Credit: Michael Daniel/Eye Radio

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Juba, Alfaki Chol, has called on newly admitted legal advocates in South Sudan to prioritize integrity and professional ethics over financial gain.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of 271 new advocates, Chol encouraged the new legal professionals to demonstrate bravery and professionalism in their practice, specifically advising them to avoid acting as “brokers.” Instead, he stressed the importance of upholding the core principles of legal ethics.

According to Chol, advocates serve a crucial role as the “eyes of the citizens.”

He urged them to serve justice with fairness and dedication, emphasizing their duty to safeguard people’s rights.

“Mess up can happen anywhere, but in legal bodies, mess up should not take place,” Chol stated, reinforcing the high standards expected of the profession.

He continued, “You are not there for yourself alone, you are representatives of the citizens. When you see something wrong, don’t be silent.”

Chol delivered a clear message against pursuing unwinnable cases for profit: “An advocate is not a broker; you should be there with ethics. If you know that this case you are going to fail, or there is no legal ground for you to raise this case, don’t do it.”

“You advise the client that this case has no hope, you will fail, you will lose it.” He concluded by emphasizing honesty: “If you know that case you are going to lose it, please don’t mislead your client, tell the truth.”

