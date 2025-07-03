New law to curb double taxation underway- says SSRA boss

The Commissioner General of the South Sudan Revenue Authority has announced plans to introduce a new Tax Procedure Act aimed at ending confusion and double taxation across the national, state, and local levels of government.

Speaking on Tuesday, Simon Akuei Deng said the draft law will clearly define which taxes are to be collected by each level of government to eliminate overlaps and legal ambiguities.

“We are working on a new law called the Tax Procedure Act,” Akuei stated. “It will detail the taxes to be collected by the national, state, and local governments. Right now, there is ambiguity because borders and responsibilities aren’t clearly defined.”

He noted that the current system often results in taxpayers being charged multiple times on the same income or business activity.

“A taxpayer needs to be taxed once,” Akuei stressed. “We don’t want repeated taxes. Whether it’s profit tax or sales tax, the responsible level of government must be identified.”

Akuei also announced plans to hold a national tax conference in the coming months. The event will bring together revenue authorities, finance, and trade officials from all states and administrative areas to harmonize tax collection and support investor confidence.

“Once the draft bill is ready, we’ll convene a tax conference,” he said.

“This will include revenue commissioners, finance ministers, and trade officials from across the country to streamline our systems.”

He urged business communities, media, and government leaders to support the reform process.

