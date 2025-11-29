100 rangers graduate in Bor; Denay urges tougher anti-poaching

The Ministry of Wildlife, Conservation and Tourism and graduated 100 newly trained Wildlife Service officers in Jonglei state to strengthen anti-poaching operations.

Addressing the new graduates on Friday, Minister Denay Jock Chagor called for coordinated action against wildlife crimes.

“Law enforcement means we must enforce the law,” Minister Denay declared. “And the enforcement of the law cannot start elsewhere, it must start home.”

He urged the officers to protect wildlife while upholding human rights and to help stamp out the illegal bush-meat trade that continues to threaten species across Jonglei.

The Minister also stressed deeper cooperation between security institutions: “We need stronger cooperation—with the Governor, the police, and General Zechariah—to enforce the law.”

During his drive along the lake canal earlier that morning, the Minister said he witnessed firsthand how wildlife movement is being disrupted:

“I saw how animals are divided into two. They cannot cross from one side of the canal to the other—and in the middle, our hunters are all over from our nine counties.”

Denay further emphasized that sustainable protection of wildlife depends on harmony within Jonglei:

“We need peace in our communities—in Hol, in Ayuel. Without peace, conservation cannot succeed.”

Receiving the Minister at the ceremony, Jonglei State Governor Dr. Riek Gai Kok praised the progress being made: “Minister Denay has strengthened the protection of our natural heritage,” the Governor said.

He urged local communities to shift how they view wildlife:

“Conservation is part of the resources we fought for—our people must understand its value.”

The Governor also highlighted the role of African Parks and the newly launched wildlife landscape initiative:

“This initiative will elevate Jonglei’s international profile and support our long-term conservation goals.”

He added that recently concluded peace agreements between Jonglei and Pibor communities would contribute significantly to preserving the region’s biodiversity.

