ECSS bishops gather in Juba for annual conference

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 9 hours ago

The annual conference brings together bishop from 61 diocese

The Episcopal Church of South Sudan (ECSS) has launched its annual two-day House of Bishops Conference in Juba, drawing church leaders from across the country for prayer, reflection and strategic guidance.

According to the Archbishop of ECSS, Justin Badi Arama, the gathering — which brings together bishops from all 61 dioceses — is a time for encouragement and equipping before they return to their communities.

He said the meeting carries the long-standing tradition of uniting clergy across South Sudan.

“We have gathered here for the House of Bishops meeting … it is a tradition that … all the bishops gather for encouragement, for guidance, and for equipping to go back and serve the people of God,” Arama said.

The 2025 conference is themed around a message from John 16:33 — urging believers to “take heart” despite adversity. Arama said the message is timely for South Sudan given ongoing political, social, and economic uncertainties.

He confirmed that 58 bishops are present, while three have sent apologies due to unavoidable circumstances. The Archbishop expressed gratitude for the safe arrival of participants, highlighting the importance of their time together as the year closes.

“We thank God for His mercies, and we pray that the two days here together will be days of prayers and encouragement … for Him to intervene in our situation,” he said.

“We are encouraging our bishops to take heart and to stand firm… they will continue to stand firm, demonstrate leadership, and be a symbol of peace and reconciliation in every community of South Sudan.”

Organizers say the conference will conclude with collective resolutions aimed at strengthening pastoral leadership, promoting peace, and reinforcing the church’s role in addressing national challenges.

