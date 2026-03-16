Nasir commissioner orders evacuation ahead of planned military operation

NASIR, Upper Nile State (Eye Radio) — The Commissioner of Nasir County has ordered civilians and humanitarian organizations to evacuate the areas of Mandeng and Torkech as government forces prepare to carry out military operations.
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