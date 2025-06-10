MSF shuts down Ulang hospital permanently after looting

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has permanently shutdown its hospital in Ulang County, Upper Nile State, following a violent looting incident that forced the suspension of services nearly two months ago.

The medical charity also ended its support to 13 primary health facilities in the area due to ongoing security threats.

MSF’s Head of Mission said armed men stormed the hospital and its offices on April 14, looting drugs and equipment worth over 135,000 Euros, and destroying the facility’s infrastructure.

“They took everything: medical equipment, laptops, patients’ beds and mattresses from the wards, and approximately nine months’ worth of medical supplies, including two planeloads of surgical kits and drugs delivered just the week before. Whatever they could not carry, they destroyed,” said Zakaria Mwatia, MSF Head of Mission in South Sudan.

“The extensive losses from the looting have left us without the necessary resources to continue operations. We have no other option but to make the difficult decision to close the hospital and our support to 13 primary healthcare facilities, as they all relied on the hospital for medical supplies, referrals, and technical support.”

The attackers, according to Mwatia had also threatened staff and patients.

The attack marked the second such incident targeting MSF in the region this year.

In January, gunmen opened fire on two MSF boats traveling from Nasir to Ulang, forcing staff to jump into the river and swim to safety.

MSF also suspended operations in Old Fangak in May after a separate bombing hit its hospital there.

The closure of the Ulang hospital has left thousands of people without access to secondary healthcare in a stretch covering over 200 kilometers—from the Ethiopian border to Malakal.

Health facilities in Malakal are reportedly overwhelmed as patients from Ulang and surrounding areas seek treatment.

MSF described the closure as a difficult but necessary decision, citing the lack of security and the destruction of vital resources needed to continue operations.

“The security situation in the area remains volatile, with ongoing clashes in neighboring regions. MSF prioritizes the safety of its staff and patients and the integrity of our services, but the current environment makes it impossible to ensure either.

“We are deeply concerned by the growing trend of attacks on healthcare and the devastating impact this has on communities. We urgently call for the protection of patients, healthcare workers, and medical facilities at all times,” he added.

Since 2018, MSF’s Ulang project has provided critical health services to over 150,000 people, including more than 139,000 outpatient consultations, over 32,000 malaria treatments, and nearly 2,700 deliveries.

MSF says it will continue supporting vulnerable populations in Upper Nile through mobile emergency teams, particularly along the Sobat Corridor, depending on access and security.

The organization is still operational in Malakal and Renk counties.

