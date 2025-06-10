Radio Jonglei shut down after war song airs at sensitive time

Radio Jonglei 95.9 FM in Bor was temporarily shut down by security forces after its automated system played a traditional war song during a period of heightened inter-communal tensions, the station’s CEO confirmed.



Tijwog Agwet told Eye Radio on Tuesday, June 10, that the station was closed on Sunday.

Agwet stated that the song, which aired on Friday, was linked to one of the communities involved in recent clashes in Duk and Twic areas.

“On Friday, I received a call from the Director of National Security here in Bor. He informed me that a song associated with one of the communities involved in the recent conflict in Duk and Twic had been aired,” he said.

Agwet said he was contacted by the National Security Director, who raised concerns over the song.

He then instructed his staff to remove it immediately from the playlist.

Agwet said he explained to the security official that the song aired automatically through a playlist when no staff were present in the studio.

“Communities have songs that they sing to show how proud they are of themselves. These songs had been on our radio, and there was nothing wrong with them. We have them for all Dinka communities and other tribes. But this one came at the wrong time,” stated Agwet.

“It was on the playlist and automatically playing. The security suspects someone of having done it intentionally. But nobody was in the studio.”

Despite his explanation, Agwet said the security authorities summoned the station manager and some journalists to appear for questioning on Monday.

He said that while on his way to Bor on Sunday, he was informed that security officers had gone to the station and locked the studio, the transmitter, and production rooms.

No one was arrested. Agwet said the song was part of an old playlist that includes music from different communities, and it aired at a sensitive time when recent violence had claimed lives in Jonglei State.

He went on to deny reports that the station had been raided, equipment confiscated, or staff arrested.

“I want to refute the information that has gone on air, saying that the radio has been attacked and raided, and the equipment has been confiscated and equipment of the institution, or maybe phone and computer, and people have been arrested. That is totally a lie, and it’s not true. It’s baseless,” he said.

“We are here, as I talk now, we are in the station. We are doing normal activity, but the studio is off, and it’s closed, but all the activities are going on.

“We are running a training now on the journalists and the listeners clubs that are going on. And all the staff that I talk about, they are all here with me, attending the function.”

Radio Jonglei remains off air as of Tuesday, but normal activities, including training and administration, continue.

The management is hopeful that the station will be allowed to resume broadcasting soon.

