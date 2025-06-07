7th June 2025
MSF, Health Ministry open 40-bed neonatal unit in Aweil

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 3 hours ago

Exterior view of the newly inaugurated 40-bed neonatal ward at Aweil State Hospital. © Dr. Daniel Garang/MSF

The Médecins Sans Frontières, or MSF, in partnership with South Sudan’s Ministry of Health, has opened a new 40-bed neonatal inpatient ward at Aweil State Hospital in Northern Bahr-el-Ghazal.

Equipped with advanced medical tools, the new ward replaces an overcrowded facility to provide better care for sick, premature, and low-birth-weight babies.

The ward, located close to the maternity unit, enables easier access for mothers to breastfeed and practice Kangaroo Mother Care, which is vital for newborn health.

It also aims to offer a safer and more comfortable environment for vulnerable infants while improving monitoring and infection control.

“The upgraded ward is the only facility of its kind in Northern Bahr-el-Ghazal State, offering a safer, more comfortable environment for the most vulnerable infants, and enabling improved monitoring and infection prevention,”MSF said in a statement.

Since 2008, MSF has been supporting pediatric and maternity services at Aweil State Hospital.

In 2024 alone, MSF said it helped deliver over 7,600 babies there.

This development marks a significant step forward in improving healthcare access for families in Northern Bahr-el-Ghazal.

 

