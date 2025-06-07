7th June 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | Uncategorized   |   Yakani calls for lasting solutions to Warrap’s recurring conflict

Yakani calls for lasting solutions to Warrap’s recurring conflict

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 5 hours ago

CEPO Executive Director Edmund Yakani. (Photo: Awan Moses/Eye Radio).

Activist Edmund Yakani is calling on the South Sudanese government to implement sustainable peace strategies that address the root causes of deadly inter-communal violence in Warrap State and Mayom County, Unity State.

This call comes in response to President Salva Kiir’s declaration of a state of emergency on national television (SSBC) on Thursday, following renewed violence in Tonj East County and other parts of Warrap State.

It also followed the appointment of Ambassador Bol Wek Agoth as the new Governor of Warrap State.

Mr. Yakani, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), welcomed the state of emergency as a necessary short-term deterrent but cautioned that it is not a lasting solution.

“A state of emergency is a short-term approach to finding solutions to deadly armed violence in our communities. While it may prevent further loss of lives and property, experience shows that such measures do not bring total or durable peace,” Yakani said.

He cited ongoing violence in Upper Nile State, despite similar emergency measures in the past.

Yakani said that for peace to be sustainable, the government must tackle underlying drivers of conflict, such as political manipulation, ethnic divisions, and the widespread availability of arms.

He urged President Salva Kiir to go beyond the state of emergency by holding accountable political elites at the community and state levels who incite violence.

Additionally, he called for reforms to address corruption within the security sector that enables illegal access to weapons.

“For a durable and sustainable solution, the country’s leadership must implement Chapter Two of the Revitalized Peace Agreement, which focuses on security arrangements, disarmament, and reforming the security sector,” Yakani told Eye Radio.

He warned that the current violence is being exploited as a tool for political power struggles.

A state of emergency grants authorities expanded powers to respond swiftly to crises. It often involves suspending certain rights such as freedom of movement or assembly, deploying additional security forces including the military, and increasing government control over critical infrastructure and services.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan, Afreximbank settle $657M loan dispute, drop lawsuit 1

South Sudan, Afreximbank settle $657M loan dispute, drop lawsuit

Published June 1, 2025

South Sudan orders return of more contaminated grains 2

South Sudan orders return of more contaminated grains

Published June 4, 2025

SSPDF conducts airstrikes as tensions rise in Warrap State 3

SSPDF conducts airstrikes as tensions rise in Warrap State

Published June 5, 2025

South Sudan decries UN sanctions renewal, citing impact on peace, army unification 4

South Sudan decries UN sanctions renewal, citing impact on peace, army unification

Published June 1, 2025

Revenue staff given 14 days to delink from company registrations 5

Revenue staff given 14 days to delink from company registrations

Published June 2, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

PAC chair calls for timely financial statements from govt spending bodies

Published 2 hours ago

Calm returns to Tonj North after airstrikes– Warrap Minister

Published 2 hours ago

Camp leader seeks shelter aid after Juba IDP death

Published 2 hours ago

MSF, Health Ministry open 40-bed neonatal unit in Aweil

Published 3 hours ago

Yakani calls for lasting solutions to Warrap’s recurring conflict

Published 5 hours ago

South Sudan grapples with climate disasters response, Minister tells Geneva roundtable

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th June 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.