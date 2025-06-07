Camp leader seeks shelter aid after Juba IDP death

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The head of Juba IDP Camp 3 has appealed for urgent humanitarian support after a man was killed when a rain-weakened shelter collapsed during Thursday’s downpour, highlighting the worsening shelter conditions in the camp.

According to the head of the Juba IDP camps, Chuol Kiir, a 31-year-old man, has died after a wall collapsed on him during heavy rain at Juba IDP Camp 3.

The deceased, identified as Wechmuon John, reportedly died instantly when the wall of his tukul (traditional hut) gave way during a downpour on Thursday, June 7.

Chuol states that the incident was triggered by prolonged exposure of worn-out shelters to the elements.

“The shelters have gone three to four years without replacement, even though the plastic sheets used should ideally be replaced every six months,” Kiir told Eye Radio on Friday morning.

“Almost everybody in the camp is exposed to the rain. That’s what led to the death of this person, his shelter became waterlogged, and the wall weakened, eventually collapsing.”

Chuol expressed concern over the deteriorating living conditions in the camp, which include crumbling shelters, poor sanitation, and the lack of functioning healthcare services.

He noted that the rainy season is compounding these challenges, leaving IDPs increasingly vulnerable to hazards such as flooding, structural failures, and disease outbreaks.

“We are also facing a health emergency,” Chuol warned. “There is an unconfirmed disease outbreak with symptoms including vomiting and diarrhea. It could be cholera, but there has been no medical examination to confirm it.”

He added that with no operational medical facility in the camp, residents are left without basic healthcare at a time when malaria, diarrhea, and waterborne diseases are on the rise.

The absence of functioning latrines and waste management is further heightening the health risks.

Chuol appealed to both local authorities and humanitarian organizations to urgently intervene and improve living conditions in the IDP camps before more lives are lost.

“We need shelter upgrades, functioning health services, and proper sanitation,” he said. “This is not just a humanitarian concern—it is a matter of life and death.”

Juba IDP Camp 3 is home to thousands of internally displaced persons who fled conflict and insecurity in other parts of the country.

