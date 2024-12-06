6th December 2024
MP says 7 killed in Cueibet inter-clan fighting

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 6 hours ago

Armed youth in show of weaponry. | Courtesy

A member of the national parliament has raised concerns about ongoing communal fighting in Cueibet County of Lakes State which he said claimed lives.

The fighting is reported to have started on 4th December and briefly stopped on Friday morning.

Juol Nhomngek, a national lawmaker representing the affected area alleged that about seven people were killed in the civilian conflict.

Nhomngek said the armed violence is between two communities in Tiac-Tiac Payam north of Cueibet. He added that the cause of the fighting is still unclear but stresses that the two communities were involved in previous unresolved conflicts.

In an interview with Eye Radio on Friday, Mr. Nhomngek said the area where the fighting erupted has no presence of security forces.

“This morning, they have stopped briefly but the day before yesterday (Wednesday), about seven people were killed and then on Thursday, they still fought,” he said.

“Up to now, the tension is still high and the government have not intervened because the governor is in Juba and these two communities who are in the same Payam are the ones fighting.”

“The cause of the fight is just these people have conflict among themselves originally and these issue have never been resolved, that area do not have police or even a good security system there.”

On his part, Lakes Police Spokesperson Major Elijah Mabor confirmed that fighting was still raging until Thursday, and added that his office is yet to receive data on casualties.

Citing preliminary reports, the police official narrated that the violence was triggered by an intra-personal fighting between two young men.

“According to reports on the ground, what triggered the fight it was young men from a sub clan attached themselves and fought and it escalated and involved a gunfire and the fighting continued,” he said.

Mabor described the situation as volatile and added that security forces have been deployed to the area to calm the situation.

“Up to now there is no any clear information of casualties, we are still collecting and expecting the arrival of our forces to the scene to collect more information about the casualties. The situation is still volatile.”

“After we received the information, police intervened and sent forces to the place, and up to this morning, another force is on the way going with the area commissioner.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

