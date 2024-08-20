MP raises concern after woman administered injection dies

Parliamentarian Peter Lomude Francis has urged screening of private clinics and practitioners after a middle-aged woman working at Juba City Council died shortly a medical injection at clinic at the weekend.

raised concern after a Juba City Council support staff died after being administered a painkiller injection before a medical checkup.

The deceased identified as 56-year-old Mary Sunday reportedly visited a near-by clinic on Saturday after experiencing severe headache.

According to Sebit Nicholas her brother, the late was allegedly injected with a painkiller as her blood sample was taken for examination.

She opted to go home with the intention to return after the test results were out. Upon arriving the home, her condition worsened, prompting the family to rush her to a hospital.

On arrival, she was pronounced dead.

“The deceased had not been sick. On Saturday, they had a family meeting around 4 pm. One of my sisters went to her and they stayed together up to around 5:30 and they talked normally.

“And later on, she started complaining of headache and general body pain. So, she decided that before it got late, she wanted to go and check-up. She walked to the clinic.

“Before they could even take the sample to rung a test, they decided to give her first aid and gave her a nanadol injection. She decided to go home to take some rest but as she reached the gate her conditions started deteriorating.

“So, they (family member had to carry her into the car and took her to Freedom hospital. On reaching Buluk, they show another clinic around UNDP area there.

“When the doctor checked, she has already passed on. All this happened between 7:30 and 8:30,” narrated the Nicholas.

Reacting to the incident, MP Peter Lomude raised the matter in the national parliament today.

Mr. Lumude said such incident was not the first of its kind, and called for review of licenses of medical practitioners and facilities.

“This is not the only incident that happened, it happened to numbers of south Sudanese and it is an issue of concern.

“I had to bring this to the attention of the national assembly, the institution that is in charge of oversight on all these government institution to ensure that the South Sudan Medical Council do there mandates to ensure all private clinics without qualified staffs and doctors which in most cases are owned by foreigners without licenses are closed,” he said.

