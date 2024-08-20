Suspects in last week’s Ikwoto road ambush still at large

Ikotos County is investigating an incident in which 3 boys were killed in an ambush along Ikwoto – Tsertenya road in Eastern Equatoria State about a week ago.

The acting executive director of Ikotos county said on August11th, 3 youth were shot dead by suspected youth from Logir community in Lodwara-tala boma of Chorokol Payam.

According to Ikwang John Caesar, about 5 suspected people laid an ambush and opened fire on four young men while they were heading to Tsertenya on three different motorcycles.

“There were some three boys shot along Ikwoto-Tsertenya road by the youth from Lodwara. (When it happened, he (the commissioner) went the other time and then he came back”, he said.

They were aged between 18 and 22 years.

Caesar said one of the suspects has been arrested and the others are yet being traced.

“One is already arrested and they (police) are still after the other ones, around five of them who went and ambush then shot these boys.”

Road banditry have increasingly becoming rampant in Ikwo County in recent weeks. The motive of the attacks are unclear.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



MP raises concern after woman administered injection dies Previous Post