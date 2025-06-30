1st July 2025
After long closure, Wonduruba’s troubled Mongiling road reopens

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 13 hours ago

Authorities in Wonduruba Administrative Payam say the Mongiling road, which was closed following the gruesome killing of eleven people in October 2024, has been officially reopened.

Stephen Towongo, the Administrator of Wonduruba, said the decision to reopen the Mongiling road was made after consultations with area Members of Parliament and local security forces.

“The road was closed in 2024 due to some insecurity-related issues that really brought a lot of confusion. But when I sat with the MPs and the community, we really felt that road needs to be opened —though there was a lot of doubt and suspicion in terms of security.

He noted that the road plays a critical role in facilitating the movement of residents and the transportation of agricultural produce.

Towongo further stated that restoring access to the road is expected to encourage the return of community members who were displaced during the 2016 conflict.

He said that reopening the road would also support efforts toward resettlement and local development.

“The road is very important in delivering goods and services, and it will allow the community of Mongiling to come back.”

Mongiling is a bigger area, and the members were displaced and are in the center. But when the road is opened, the members of Mongiling will come back to their initial homes and continue with their normal activities.”

The Mongiling road connects to Lainya County, Gorom, Dolo, and Juba. The area previously had nearly 6,000 households but currently hosts only 215, following displacement caused by the 2016 conflict.

Since the incident, no arrest has been made despite an investigation by the authorities.

