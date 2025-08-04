4th August 2025

MP demands summoning of officials over recent border tension with Uganda

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 6 hours ago

Kajo-Keji County |Eye Radio

A Member of Parliament has urged the National Legislature to summon senior security and government officials following a reported incursion by Ugandan forces into South Sudanese territory along the Kajo-Keji border last week.

Daniel Bech Majok, MP representing Yirol East County in Lakes State, appealed during Monday’s parliamentary sitting.

He called for the immediate appearance of the Ministers of Defense, Foreign Affairs, and Interior, as well as the Governor of Central Equatoria State.

He further requested that the Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Defense Forces, and the Director of the National Security Service be summoned to explain the circumstances of the incident and outline measures to prevent future border violations.

“On July 28, 2025, Ugandan forces attacked our border in Kajo-Keji County, Central Equatoria State. I request the August House to urgently summon the Ministers of Defense, Foreign Affairs, and Interior; the Governor of Central Equatoria; the Inspector General of Police; the Chief of Staff; and the Director of the National Security Service to explain what happened and to propose solutions to prevent such incidents from recurring,” he said.

“Hon. Speaker, these are the same forces we engage with under the Revitalized Agreement to protect mutual interests. Therefore, we must address this issue urgently,” he added.

In response, Speaker of Parliament Jemma Nunu Kumba acknowledged the seriousness of the matter and advised the MP to submit his concerns formally for consideration.

“Please put it in writing as a motion, because it is an important matter. We will be waiting for your motion,” she said.

The call comes amid rising concern over border security and the need for stronger bilateral.

4th August 2025

