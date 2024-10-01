Motion to impeach Kenya’s VP Gachagua set Tuesday Afternoon

1st October 2024
Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 7 hours ago

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at State House, Nairobi, on July 19, 2024. Photo/PCS|Courtesy

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will face his moment of truth on Tuesday afternoon when the impeachment motion will be tabled before Parliament.

In a document seen by Citizen Digital, Kibwezi West MP Eckomas Mwengi has prepared 10 charges to kick the DP out of the office,  bringing to a forefront the implosion of the Kenya Kwanza administration after two years in office.

This comes a days after Kenya’s High Court declined to temporarily stop the parliament’s impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over gross violation of the constitution and promotion of ethnically divisive politics.

On Monday,  his close associates reportedly opened a court case on Monday seeking to have the parliamentary impeachment procedure thrown out.

But High Court Judge Buhati Mwamuye declined the legal challenge and certified the case as urgent, while ordering parties to appear before him on October 10, according to Nation newspaper.

An impeachment motion against Gachagua could be introduced in Parliament in the coming days, after an MP said this week, he had secured enough signatures endorsing the ouster bid.

The lawmakers pushing for the impeachment accuse Gachagua of promoting ethnically divisive politics, undermining the president and having had a role in the anti-government uprising between June and July that saw Parliament overrun, among others.

