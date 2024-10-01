Lawyers call for greater citizen awareness of rights

The Democratic Lawyers Association in South Sudan, in collaboration with the African Center for Legal and Human Rights Studies and Justice for All, is advocating for greater citizen awareness of their rights.

This call follows a seminar organized on September 28, 2024, by the group titled “The Role of Human Rights Organizations in Promoting and Protecting Human Rights in South Sudan.”

The association emphasizes the need for ongoing public education efforts to ensure citizens are well-informed about their legal rights and protections.

According to the group, many South Sudanese are unaware of where to seek help when their rights are violated.

They say human rights organizations play a crucial role in promoting and protecting these rights.

Despite challenges, they contribute to long-term goals of justice, accountability, and peace in the country.

The lawyers stated that human rights organizations, often coordinate with government bodies like the Human Rights Commission.

According to them, this helps file complaints and advocate for justice on behalf of individuals.

Deng John, Chairperson of the African Center for Legal and Human Rights Studies says human rights organization’s role is monitoring, advocacy, legal support, and capacity building.

He stressed that educating citizens on their constitutional rights—such as housing, healthcare, and freedom of association—is vital for strengthening human rights.

The association added that citizens can turn to the Supreme Court and Constitutional Court when their rights are violated.

Lwar Nyok Deng, Secretary General of the Democratic Lawyers Association, pointed out that these groups need to focus on sustained advocacy beyond reacting to public opinion or isolated incidents.

Since independence in 2011, South Sudan has ratified several international treaties.

However, many of these treaties have been adopted to gain international incentives rather than for genuine implementation, leaving a gap in upholding human rights standards.

Human rights activist, Santino Beber Ochan noted that the limited infrastructure and organizational challenges undermine the effectiveness of these organizations.

He also emphasized the need for better citizen education and community engagement to raise awareness of legal protections.

Abraham Kot, a lawyer and activist, argued that for human rights groups to succeed, they need state support to ensure freedoms and civic space, free from interference by security forces.

For her part, lawyer Matilda Robert stressed the importance of fostering an open environment for dialogue and citizen engagement to promote a culture of respect for human rights.

