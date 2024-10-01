How ‘Pro Bono’ support rescues survivors of GBV in Eastern Equatoria

Women in Ikwoto, Budi, and Kapoeta South Counties of Eastern Equatoria State are finding hope through pro bono legal services, also known as ‘free legal aid,’ and medical support.

Survivors of gender-based violence, like Ihitu and Eliza (not their real names), are receiving the care and justice they need to break free from harmful traditional practices and reclaim their lives.

This support is made possible by organizations like Root of Generation (ROG) and funding from Norwegian People Aid (NPA).

Pro bono, has been considered to be the saviour to many women and girls across the Counties of Ikwoto, Budi and Kapoeta South Counties where ROG administer these kinds of support to the deep-rooted pains women and children undergo in the hands of the people close to them.

Little did ROG know that some women are in hell and just $10 support is enough to rescue them.

Ihitu, who has endured a painful situation for 20 years, shared her harrowing experience.

“I was in this brutal situation for 20 years, all my 5 children (3 girls and 2 boys) have been given out for blood compensation, for the murders committed by my husband”, Ihitu stressed.

“He doesn’t just kill people by accident but as a way of protecting his manhood and showing his power, which has caused me all this pain”, she continued.

“I might not live long due to the heavy beatings and pains I undergo as I try to protect my children”.

Eliza is one of the women who was rescued after narrowly escaping live bullets fired by her husband during a domestic violence incident.

“I narrowly escaped live bullets, my figure has broken but I thank God I was rescued and now living again. My three girls were taken, one forced into the marriage and the 2 others given for blood compensation for crimes committed by the brothers,” Eliza explained.

“Education is never a priority for us, I was forced to marry a man older than my dad, he was to marry me and later when he died his children could inherit me,” 11 years 11-year-old girl narrated.

“He raped me several times, I cried with pain, I couldn’t move nor walk, but none of their business,” she added.

“I got an infection; my private part was rotten but he couldn’t understand. My life was living hell, thank God I wasn’t pregnant,” she stated.

“Pro bono services are not just to support but have served my life, medically to restore my health and mentally to be sound again”, the teenager concluded.

Moreover, survivors of GBV often find themselves unable to afford crucial services such as filing a Form 8 at the police station, which is essential for accessing timely medical attention and judicial justice.

This financial barrier discourages many prospective survivors from reporting GBV cases to authorities, perpetuating the cycle of violence and injustice.

Thanks to funding from Norwegian People Aid (NPA), significant strides have been made to support survivors of gender-based violence in Kapoeta South, Budi and Ikwoto Counties.

Key interventions include the provision of dignity kits for survivors of rape, facilitation of medical referral processes for survivors of physical violence, and ensuring access to justice within the court system.

The Root of Generation (ROG) has successfully aided 566 survivors in navigating the legal process, escaping the brutal conditions and rescuing children from harmful traditional practices like blood compensation.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter