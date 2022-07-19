19th July 2022
Mother of slain Kajo-keji teens dies after taking toxicant

Author: Doru Penina | Published: 55 mins ago

Geographic location of Kajo-keji County

The mother of two siblings who were allegedly killed by SSPDF soldiers in Kiri Boma of Kajo-Keji County nearly two months ago has died after taking a toxicant.

48-year-old Susan Basa Wani reportedly consumed Ant Trax, a pesticide used for killing ant-hill ants on Sunday evening.

“I called my mum but she was not picking my calls. So, I decided to call a neighbor to go and check on my mother. After a while, the neighbor called me back and told me that she found my mother laying on the ground”, Jessica Kabang, a daughter to the late narrated to Eye Radio.

“”So, I rushed and found that the neighbors have already put her on the bed lying unconsciously. When we went to her room, we got a bottle of Ant-Trax on the ground,” Kabang said.

The woman was then rushed to a nearby health center at Kworojik where she died the following morning while receiving first aid.

In May, Susan sons Yamba Lominsuk, 18, Justin Lisok Lominsuk, 16, and Yiga Wani, 8 were killed by soldiers.

This was after the deceased cousins volunteered to show some soldiers the body of their colleague who was murdered in the Kiri Boma.

Recently, Central Equatoria State received the findings of an investigation into the incident by the state parliament , but the document has not been made public.

