Finance ministry notifies civil servants of April salary payment

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – The Ministry of Finance and Planning has notified civil servants and organized forces regarding the payment of their April 2025 salaries, as promised by the Ministry of Finance and Planning.

Arop Nuoi Arop, the first undersecretary in the finance ministry, confirmed the disbursement of salaries in a statement on Thursday.

He said all salaries for the relevant spending agencies have been posted to their respective accounts and are now ready for payment to civil servants, organized forces, foreign missions, states, and administrative areas.

“This pronouncement of successful processing of salaries for April 2025 within 24 days is a fundamental testament to our unwavering commitment to the aforementioned directives,” he said.

The payment, which began in March of this year, follows a period in which civil servants, the army, and organized forces went without pay for nearly a year.

The government attributed the non-payment to the deteriorating economy caused by the shutdown of oil production, which constitutes roughly 98 percent of national revenue.

This week, many South Sudanese expressed concern on Eye Radio’s Dawn and Sundown programs about whether the government would uphold its February promise to pay salaries on time, as pledged by Vice President for Economic Cluster, Benjamin Bol Mel.

Bol made the commitment following a directive from President Salva Kiir after his appointment in early February.

