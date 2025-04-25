Minister Atong calls for unified efforts to strengthen economy

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – The Minister of Trade and Industry has underscored the need for coordinated efforts and adherence to legal trade frameworks to stabilise and grow South Sudan’s economy.

During the opening of the First National Trade Forum 2025 on Wednesday, April 24, Atong Kuol Manyang emphasised that sustainable economic development hinges on eliminating trade barriers and strengthening institutional cooperation.

The two-day forum, held under the theme “Understanding Private Sector Challenges and Solutions on Matters that Affect the Business Environment for Sustainable Growth”, concludes today in Juba.

The forum brings together key public and private sector actors to identify obstacles and propose practical solutions to address national, regional, and continental trade challenges.

At a press briefing ahead of the event, Minister Atong stressed the urgency of reducing or eliminating non-tariff trade barriers, including quotas, tariffs, and other restrictions that hinder trade flow.

“We are committed to utilising existing frameworks and enacting new regulations where necessary to ensure smoother, fairer trade practices,” she said.

The Minister of Trade and Industry has acknowledged South Sudan’s continued dependence on crude oil exports, attributing it to the prolonged conflict since 2013, which has severely hampered the development of other vital sectors such as agriculture, industry, manufacturing, and mining.

Minister Atong noted that this over-reliance, along with high levels of imports, has led to a significant trade imbalance, depreciation of the South Sudanese Pound, volatile market prices, disrupted supply chains, and the closure of many local businesses.

Despite these economic setbacks, the Minister expressed optimism that with the right strategic reforms, South Sudan can recover and build a more resilient economy.

She underscored the need for stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors while also stressing the importance of a robust legal framework to ensure transparency and lawful business practices.

Minister Atong also reaffirmed South Sudan’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with regional economic blocs such as the East African Community (EAC), the Tripartite Free Trade Area (TFTA), and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), while aligning with international trade standards set by the World Trade Organization (WTO).

In attendance were Hon Dr. Joseph Geng Akec, National Minister for Youth and Sports; Onyoti Adigo, National Minister for Livestock and Fisheries; Mangar Buong Alunge, Deputy Minister for Interior; Hon Simon Akuei Deng, Commissioner General for the National Revenue Authority; and Kawaja Kau Madol, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Others include Beny Giedon Mabor, Undersecretary of the Ministry for East Africa Affairs; Gen Kuol Deng Kuol, Undersecretary for the Ministry of Defence; Simon Nyang, Technical Advisor of the Ministry of Trade and Industry; Gloria Nyoka, Director of the South Sudan National Bureau of Standards; and others.

They are expected to contribute to panel discussions and consultations throughout the forum.

