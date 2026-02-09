Two cattle-keeping chiefs arrested over Lainya farm destruction

9th February 2026

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 5 hours ago

Authorities in Lainya County, Central Equatoria State, have arrested two cattle-keeping chiefs whose herds are accused of destroying local farms, as part of efforts to enforce an order requiring cattle keepers to leave the area.

Lainya County Commissioner Robbert Lasu said the arrests followed complaints from farmers whose crops were damaged by cattle that entered the county earlier this year.

“As we discussed, there are two cattle-keeping chiefs whom we have already arrested, and we have given them time to move out of Lainya,” Commissioner Lasu said.

According to the commissioner, the cattle keepers moved into Lainya in January, mainly from parts of Juba County, including Dolo, Rokon and Wonduruba. He said the chiefs were detained because their cattle destroyed crops belonging to local residents.

“The arrest is a condition, because if they are not arrested, they will not move,” Lasu explained. “Those arrested are chiefs whose cattle destroyed farms. We want them to compensate the farmers and then leave the area.”

Commissioner  Lasu added that a joint security team will conduct operations in nearby bushes to verify that the cattle keepers comply with the relocation order.

“Tomorrow, our joint operation team will go into the bushes to check on them,” he said.

He clarified that although farms were destroyed, there has been no displacement of residents as a result of the cattle presence.

“There has been no displacement of people, only destruction of farms,” Commissioner  Lasu said.

Local authorities say the measures are intended to protect farmers’ livelihoods and restore order while ensuring affected farmers are compensated before the cattle herds are moved out of Lainya County.

