Ministry of Gender, UNOPS sign landmark deal to foster women empowerment

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – The Ministry of Gender, Child, and Social Welfare (MGCSW) has signed an agreement with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) to commence the construction of key infrastructure under the South Sudan Women’s Social and Economic Empowerment Project (SSWSEEP).

The agreement is seen as a significant step towards advancing gender equality and fostering economic empowerment for women.

The joint initiative formalized on Wednesday paves the way for the development of the ministry’s headquarters and a safe house in Juba, along with two Women’s Economic Community Centres (WECCs) in Wau and Torit.

These facilities will strengthen institutional capacity, improve service delivery, and provide inclusive spaces where women and girls can access essential social and economic empowerment programs.

The SSWSEEP, initially signed between the government and the World Bank on June 21, 2022, aims to advance gender equity and ensure sustainable support for women’s economic and social empowerment.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, SSWSEEP Project Manager Timothy Yobuta underscored the transformative impact of the agreement.

“So, this Output Agreement signifies the commencement of the construction of vital facilities in selected areas. It shows that we are moving towards implementation.”

“There will be a strengthened ministry headquarters, a safe house constructed in Juba, and two Women’s Economic Community Centers built in Wau and Torit. These centers will serve as a cornerstone for women’s social entrepreneurial advancement, providing inclusive spaces and resources to foster growth for women and girls in this country.”

On her part, the Undersecretary in the MGCSW, Hon. Esther Ikere Eluzai, said the agreement is important in fulfilling the ministry’s mandate to uplift women and girls in the country.

“This Output Agreement is a historic milestone in the implementation of this project, particularly for the civil works component managed by UNOPS. As a ministry, we recognise this as a crucial step in fulfilling our mandate to serve the women and girls of South Sudan,” Eluzai said.

“The safe house and WECCs will provide essential gender-based violence services and safe spaces, benefiting not just women and girls, but men and boys who are survivors as well.”

UNOPS Service Support Manager Buruktawit Metiku Woldegiorgis said the agency is “committed to working closely with the Ministry to ensure the successful delivery of the infrastructure required under this agreement, helping to establish safe and empowering spaces for women and girls across South Sudan.”

The Ministry of Gender, Child, and Social Welfare expresses its deep gratitude to all stakeholders and partners who continue to support the SSWSEEP project.

This agreement is seen as marking a shared commitment to fostering economic inclusion, strengthening institutional capacity, and ensuring a brighter future for women and girls in South Sudan.

