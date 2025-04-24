24th April 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Regional   |   IMF: Kenya to overtake Ethiopia as top EAC economy

IMF: Kenya to overtake Ethiopia as top EAC economy

Authors: Business Insider Africa | Koang Pal Chang | Published: 16 mins ago

Nairobi city - courtesy

Kenya is set to overtake Ethiopia as East Africa’s largest economy in 2025, according to new projections from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to the Business Insider Africa report, the shift comes in the wake of a sharp devaluation of the Ethiopian birr last July, part of a broader effort to stabilise the economy and advance long-delayed debt restructuring talks.

The IMF forecasts Kenya’s gross domestic product (GDP) will climb to $132 billion in 2025, surpassing Ethiopia’s projected $117 billion.

Ethiopia’s decision to liberalise its exchange rate system and allow the birr to depreciate significantly, by more than 55%, helped unlock a $3.4 billion IMF loan package and an additional $16.6 billion in financial support from the World Bank.

The devaluation also opened the door for negotiations with international creditors to restructure at least half of the country’s $28.9 billion in external debt, Bloomberg reported.

While the financial support offers breathing room for Ethiopia’s debt-strapped economy, the steep currency depreciation has also pushed up the cost of imports, adding to inflationary pressures in a country already grappling with economic strain from conflict and climate-related challenges.

In contrast, Kenya has managed to maintain relative macroeconomic stability, even as it faces its own set of fiscal challenges. Its diversified economy, robust financial sector, and more stable exchange rate have helped it edge ahead in the race to lead East Africa economically.

The Kenyan shilling appreciated by around 21% last year, making it the world’s best-performing currency in 2024.

Despite this monetary momentum, Kenya’s economy is not without its hurdles. President William Ruto’s administration faced fierce backlash over an aggressive tax hike and deficit-reduction strategy, which triggered widespread protests in 2023.

The economic impact was severe, with the Nairobi Securities Exchange PLC (NSE) reporting a loss of about $600m in investor wealth in two weeks due to the protests, which had seen businesses looted by protesters.

Both Kenya and Ethiopia will be navigating their economic futures against a backdrop of rising global uncertainty.

Trade tensions, particularly involving the United States, have prompted the IMF to lower its global growth forecast for 2025 from 3.3% to 2.8%.

The IMF warned that higher U.S. tariffs could depress demand among its trading partners, leading to slower output and downward pressure on prices.

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan to dispatch high-level delegation for dignified return of 137 nationals from U.S 1

South Sudan to dispatch high-level delegation for dignified return of 137 nationals from U.S

Published April 20, 2025

Pope Francis has died, the Vatican says 2

Pope Francis has died, the Vatican says

Published April 21, 2025

SSPDF retakes Ulang after years of SPLA-IO control 3

SSPDF retakes Ulang after years of SPLA-IO control

Published April 17, 2025

Security forces confiscate 500 illegal weapons in Malakal gun search 4

Security forces confiscate 500 illegal weapons in Malakal gun search

Published 20 hours ago

SSPDF retakes Nasir town 5

SSPDF retakes Nasir town

Published April 20, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

IMF: Kenya to overtake Ethiopia as top EAC economy

Published 16 mins ago

Ministry of Gender, UNOPS sign landmark deal to foster women empowerment

Published 2 hours ago

MoH warns cholera still on the rise with 51,000 infections, 930 deaths

Published 18 hours ago

Panyijiar returns 20 stolen cattle to owners in Rumbek North

Published 18 hours ago

Security forces confiscate 500 illegal weapons in Malakal gun search

Published 20 hours ago

Upper Nile Governor suspends FDP-appointed Ulang Commissioner

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th April 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.