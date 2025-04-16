Minister Rizik urges tax harmonization in tourism sector

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – The Minister of Wildlife Conservation and Tourism has suggested the need to harmonize multiple and uncoordinated revenue collections in the tourism sector, warning that the existing system hinders investment and growth.

Addressing the media following a meeting with Vice President for Economic Cluster Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel on Tuesday, Minister Rizik Zakaria Hassan said foreign investors are willing to do business in South Sudan to unlock the country’s tourism potential.

However, he said the industry is facing multiple tax collections at the national and state governments, discouraging investors from coming into the country.

“There are multiple collections within the domain of tourism at the different levels at the national, at the states as well as the local council, the local level. What is needed now is the harmonization of these taxes. Otherwise, it will be a burden,” Rizik said, as aired on state-owned television SSBC.

Minister Rizik said he believes harmonizing tourism-related taxes can play a key role in promoting and managing South Sudan’s economy. According to him, Vice President Bol expressed his office’s readiness to address the matter.

“There are so many investors willing to come and invest in this sector. And hopefully this tourism soon or later will be will take the lead in promoting and managing the South Sudan economy. Luckily enough, I got His Excellency is very smart and is even more than ready to help us in that area.”

A statement from the office of Vice President Bol said the two leaders discussed ways to unlock the “full potential of our rich natural heritage, unique wildlife, and diverse cultures to drive national development, economic growth, and global recognition.”

Hon. Rizik further presented South Sudan’s official bid to host this year’s East Africa Tourism Expo – an event to shine light on the country’s potential as an emerging tourists destination.

