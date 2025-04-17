U.S. warns of escalating violence in S. Sudan at UN Security Council

New York (Eye Radio) –The United States has expressed grave concern over the worsening security and political crisis in South Sudan, citing alarming reports of aerial bombardments, ground assaults, and the indiscriminate use of barrel bombs targeting civilian areas.

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday, April 16, in New York, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Ambassador Dorothy Shea warned that South Sudan stands on the brink of renewed, widespread conflict, fueled by intensifying violence and deepening political divisions.

She voiced serious alarm over reports of aerial bombardments, ground assaults, and the indiscriminate use of barrel bombs in areas populated by civilians.

“We are deeply troubled by reports of ground attacks, aerial bombardments, and indiscriminate use of barrel bombs that have killed many civilians and displaced tens of thousands,” she said, adding that all parties must uphold international humanitarian law and ensure the protection of civilians.

She stated that the intensifying clashes between the South Sudanese People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) and opposition forces, along with recent arrests of senior political leaders, signal a dangerous collapse of the peace process.

“The spread and intensification of conflict between the South Sudanese People’s Defence Forces and opposition forces are deeply concerning,” said Shea. “With the arrests of First Vice President Machar and senior SPLM-IO officials, the entire peace process appears to be collapsing.”

The U.S. envoy also condemned increasing restrictions placed on the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) by the transitional government, noting that nearly 400 incidents of movement restrictions had been reported in the last three months alone.

“The transitional government has continued with its unacceptable request that UNMISS vacate their Tomping headquarters, which is critical for Mission operations,” she stated. “Now, more than ever, we must call on the transitional government to ensure that UNMISS can carry out its mandate without hindrance.”

Shea emphasised that while South Sudan’s political elites continue to benefit from the country’s resources, the vast majority of the population lives in deep poverty.

“While political and business elites profit from South Sudan’s resources, 92 per cent of the population live in extreme poverty, and millions are experiencing acute food insecurity,” she said. “In addition, the transitional government has not paid civil servants and security forces for nearly 15 months.”

The U.S. diplomat urged fellow Council members and international partners to increase pressure on South Sudan’s leadership to end the violence, de-escalate political tensions, and return to the path of peaceful dialogue and implementation of the peace agreement.

“The Council and UNMISS can only do so much without political will from the transitional government,” she said. “We implore our fellow Councilmembers to continue pressing South Sudan’s leaders for a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict.”

Shea echoed recent statements from the African Union (AU) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), calling for maximum restraint and a renewed commitment to peace.

“Escalating political divisions in South Sudan threaten to bring the country back to broader conflict,” she warned. “We urge all sides to prioritise dialogue and resolve differences through peaceful means.”

The United States reaffirmed its support for UNMISS and its personnel, praising their continued efforts in difficult circumstances.

