19th June 2022
"Minister Manawa died of high blood pressure," SPLM-IO

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 1 hour ago

Manawa Peter Gatkuoth, the Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation - Credit | Office of the Minister | April 8, 2022

The First Vice President has confirmed the death of the Minister of Water Resource Manawa Peter Gatkuoth in Egypt Sunday morning due to ‘high blood pressure.’

A press statement signed by Dr. Riek Machar, revealed that Minister Manawa had passed on at a Cairo hospital after he was diagnosed with high blood pressure that ruptured a vital vein in his chest.

The late was reportedly admitted at Freedom and Baraka hospitals due to chest pain before his evacuation to Egypt.

“Honorable Manawa Peter Gatkuoth, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation died in hospital in Cairo. He was flown from Juba to Egypt after he was admitted at Freedom and Baraka hospitals for chest pain in Juba,” said the statement.

He reportedly died in the Egyptian capital after he was diagnosed with high blood pressure that had ‘destroyed the main vein of his heart, stomach and his kidneys.’

“The doctors tried their best to replace the vein, but he passed on at 5:00 AM this morning, Sunday June 19th 2022,” Machar said.

The statement of condolence said Minister Gatkuoth was a great leader committed to achieving prosperity for the people of South Sudan.

For his part, the government Spokesperson and Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth, confirmed the demise of Gatkuoth.

“They found that one of the main arteries that take blood to the heart was damaged, so the only way was to remove it and replace it, so they put in for operation yesterday afternoon, the operation was over but unfortunately, he passed on this morning,” Makuei told Eye Radio.

Minister Makuei however said the government has not yet received the official report on what led to the death of his cabinet counterpart.

“This is what are getting, and we have not yet received the official report, and the official declaration of the death of the minister will be announced by the office of the head-of-state,” he added.

Manawa was appointed as the minister in March 2020 in line with the revitalized peace agreement that came into effect on February 22, 2020.

Besides his ministerial position, Manawa was also the Chairman of the National Committee for Information and Public Relations, and Member of the SPLM-IO Political Bureau.

 

