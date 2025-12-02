Minister Ateny to visit detained Al Watan editor, calls for due process

South Sudan’s Minister of Information, Communication, Technology and Postal Services, Ateny Wek Ateny, has pledged to visit the detained Editor-in-Chief of Al Watan newspaper, vowing to ensure that the journalist’s case is handled according to the law.

The minister made the remarks on Tuesday during the opening of a two-day workshop organized by the Media Authority, with support from Journalists for Human Rights, on “Strengthening the judicial capacity to handle hate speech and disinformation cases in South Sudan.”

Michael Christopher, the detained journalist, was arrested on November 26 after 6 p.m. in the Buluk/Hai Thoura area of Juba, according to his brother, Daniel.

He said security officers approached calmly and informed Christopher that he was under arrest but did not offer any explanation for the action.

Daniel believes his brother is being held at a National Security Service detention facility along the riverside. The family has not been permitted to see him since his arrest.

Minister Wek said he intends to personally visit Christopher at the detention site to understand the circumstances surrounding the arrest and to ensure that legal procedures are followed.

“I will be visiting Michael Christopher where he is being held, and I want to know exactly what happened to him,” he said.

“If there are journalists who are held without due process of the law, I am going to make sure they are given due process.”

However, the minister cautioned that his support does not extend to journalists who break the law. He stressed that press freedom goes hand-in-hand with responsibility, and that journalists must remain constructive and law-abiding in their work.

Recalling his own history as an opinion writer, Wek said he often challenged wrongdoing but ensured his critiques remained within legal boundaries. He urged journalists to adopt the same approach.

“The only safest place for you is the Ministry of ICT and Postal Services — provided you are within the law,” he said.

“If you violate the law, the best place for you is the police. Get your lawyer to defend you in a competent court. If you are acquitted, you come out a hero. If you are found guilty, you will be a prisoner within your own country.”

Wek reaffirmed that he will continue to advocate for the safety of journalists who operate legally and pledged to visit any detained media professional to ensure their rights are respected.

