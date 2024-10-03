Meet new NSS boss Gen Akec Tong Aleu

In a presidential decree read on South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) on Wednesday night, October 2, 2024, President Salva Kiir removed Hon. Kuol Muor Muor from his position as Governor of Warrap State and reassigned him to the National Security Service.

In a separate decree, President Kiir relieved General Akec Tong from his role as Undersecretary for Veteran Affairs at the Ministry of Defense and Veteran Affairs.

In another decree, Kiir reinstated and promoted Gen Alue to the rank of Lieutenant General in the National Security Service.

He also removed Lieutenant General Akol Akoor from his position as National Security Director General of the Internal Bureau and appointed him as the Governor of Warrap State.

The newly appointed National Security Director General of the Internal Bureau, Lt. Gen Aleu, began his public service career on August 16, 2015, when he was appointed Governor of Warrap State, succeeding elected governor Nyandeng Malek.