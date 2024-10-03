You are here: Home | Governance | National News | News | Meet new NSS boss Gen Akec Tong Aleu
Lt. Gen. Akec Tong Aleu, the newly appointed National Security Director General of the Internal Bureau, has an extensive history of service in South Sudan’s security and governance sectors.
Gen. Aleu’s career spans key leadership roles at both state and national levels, making him a significant figure in South Sudan’s public administration.
However, following the creation of 28 states by President Salva Kiir on October 2, 2015, Aleu was reassigned as the first governor of the newly formed Tonj State.
He officially assumed office on December 24, 2015, becoming the inaugural leader of the state.
Before these appointments, Aleu also held the role of Minister of Cabinet Affairs in Warrap State in early 2018, where he contributed to key decision-making processes at the regional level.
In April this year, President Kiir appointed Gen Aleu as the Undersecretary for Veteran Affairs at the Ministry of Defense and Veteran Affairs.
Gen Aleu’s new position as Director General of the Internal Bureau places him in a critical role within South Sudan’s National Security Service.
Published 2 hours ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 4 hours ago
Published 5 hours ago
Published 5 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.