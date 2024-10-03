3rd October 2024
Meet new NSS boss Gen Akec Tong Aleu

Published: 6 hours ago

1st Lt. Gen. Akec Tong|Courtesy

Lt. Gen. Akec Tong Aleu, the newly appointed National Security Director General of the Internal Bureau, has an extensive history of service in South Sudan’s security and governance sectors.

In a presidential decree read on South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) on Wednesday night, October 2, 2024, President Salva Kiir removed Hon. Kuol Muor Muor from his position as Governor of Warrap State and reassigned him to the National Security Service.

In a separate decree, President Kiir relieved General Akec Tong from his role as Undersecretary for Veteran Affairs at the Ministry of Defense and Veteran Affairs.

In another decree, Kiir reinstated and promoted Gen Alue to the rank of Lieutenant General in the National Security Service.

He also removed Lieutenant General Akol Akoor from his position as National Security Director General of the Internal Bureau and appointed him as the Governor of Warrap State.

The newly appointed National Security Director General of the Internal Bureau, Lt. Gen Aleu, began his public service career on August 16, 2015, when he was appointed Governor of Warrap State, succeeding elected governor Nyandeng Malek.

Gen. Aleu’s career spans key leadership roles at both state and national levels, making him a significant figure in South Sudan’s public administration.

However, following the creation of 28 states by President Salva Kiir on October 2, 2015, Aleu was reassigned as the first governor of the newly formed Tonj State.

He officially assumed office on December 24, 2015, becoming the inaugural leader of the state.

Before these appointments, Aleu also held the role of Minister of Cabinet Affairs in Warrap State in early 2018, where he contributed to key decision-making processes at the regional level.

In April this year, President Kiir appointed Gen Aleu as the Undersecretary for Veteran Affairs at the Ministry of Defense and Veteran Affairs.

Gen Aleu’s new position as Director General of the Internal Bureau places him in a critical role within South Sudan’s National Security Service.

