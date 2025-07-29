29th July 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   Medical expert urges Hepatitis B testing to end disease

Medical expert urges Hepatitis B testing to end disease

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 10 minutes ago

courtesy image

A medical expert is urging the public to get tested for Hepatitis B, saying early diagnose is key to eliminating the disease in the country.

Dr. Anthony Matiok Madut, the Executive Director of Friends of Humanity and a member of the World Hepatitis Alliance, said early screening is key to controlling the disease and preventing its spread.

Dr Madut appeal came as South Sudan marked the World Hepatitis Day, yesterday.

This year’s theme, “If I die, let’s break it down,” calls for the elimination of hepatitis by 2030 through public awareness, testing, vaccination, and efforts to end stigma.

He called on the public to get screened and educate their families to prevent the spread of hepatitis.

“My recommendation to the citizens, is that hepatitis is preventable. Hepatitis is not a death sentence; the party is real. Let us use whatever little you can have. There are available facilities. Even though they are at a cost, you can still screen your family at this time. And this is the message I want to send to the South Sudanese,” he said.

“It is still a long way for us to eliminate hepatitis. But when we begin with the lessions, there is a high chance that we can move faster because our population is low. Yes, there are four substructures, but we can use HIV structures that already exist, and we can make integration the best way for us to move forward with hepatitis elimination strategies,” he added.

According to the doctor, nearly 10 percent of South Sudanese have Hepatitis B and another 9.1 percent have Hepatitis C.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Senior SSPDF officer survives armed attack on his residence in Gudele 2 1

Senior SSPDF officer survives armed attack on his residence in Gudele 2

Published July 24, 2025

BB Energy sues South Sudan over unfulfilled oil delivery deal 2

BB Energy sues South Sudan over unfulfilled oil delivery deal

Published July 25, 2025

Central bank backtracks on ‘urgent need to print money’ statement 3

Central bank backtracks on ‘urgent need to print money’ statement

Published July 23, 2025

Finance Minister: non-oil revenue still ‘very low’ despite over SSP 100 billion collected in two weeks 4

Finance Minister: non-oil revenue still ‘very low’ despite over SSP 100 billion collected in two weeks

Published July 23, 2025

Lifestyle diseases leading cause of early deaths in South Sudan-experts 5

Lifestyle diseases leading cause of early deaths in South Sudan-experts

Published July 26, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Medical expert urges Hepatitis B testing to end disease

Published 10 minutes ago

Ministry of Lands set to finalise key land managment policies

Published 2 hours ago

Kiir removes top security and presidential office officials

Published 6 hours ago

Who’s blocking salaries, finance ministry or central bank? MP asks as salary crisis deepen

Published 19 hours ago

MP accuses security forces of arbitary arrests, torture, and forced recruitment in Juba

Published 20 hours ago

Nationality directorate to open offices in all counties to ease access

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.