Kajokeji Comm’r: Thousands displaced, several feared dead after UPDF attacked area

The Commissioner of Kajo-keji County in Central Equatoria says thousands of civilians have been displaced and several others feared dead following an alleged attack by the Ugandan People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) on Kangapo II Payam yesterday.

Jackson Wani said that Uganda People’s Defence Forces attacked Bori Boma, Kangapo II Payam at between 3.30 p.m to 5 a.m, resulting in clashes with the members of the South Sudan People’s Defence Force (SSPDF) yesterday.

“The UPDF entered our territory and attacked our detach , the reason being the border extension, they claim that it is their areas. Casualties are reported, but the exact number is not clear. There are dead people on both sides, but the number is not counted,” he said.

Commissioner Wani says the attack was a result of border dispute.

He said the clashes have displaced thousands.

He is now appealing for humanitrain assistance to the displaced.

“So many people are displaced, but there is a health centre that took in children,5 in numbers and the least child is 7 months old, and one that is 10 months old carried by his brother on the back, the forces are deployed, and the situation is calm,” he added.

The national government in Juba has not yet confirmed the alleged attack by the Ugandan army.

