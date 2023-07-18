Mandela Day: Fellowship alumni urge govt to deliver services, unite country

Beneficiaries of the Mandela Washington Fellowship program are appealing to the South Sudan government to prioritize service delivery, social justice, and national unity.

The alumni spoke on Eye Radio during the commemoration of Nelson Mandela International Day on Tuesday.

Mandela, a civil rights activist, devoted 67 years of his life to the service of humanity as a human rights lawyer, an international peacemaker, and the first democratically elected president of a free South Africa.

In recognition of his contribution to the culture of peace and freedom, the UN General Assembly declares 18 July as “Nelson Mandela International Day”.

Daniel Athior Atem, the 2018-2020 beneficiary of Mandela Institute for Development Studies – Africa said the day reminds South Sudan about the need for social justice.

“It is important we remind ourselves of service delivery, we remind ourselves of social justice to our people. We carry the key to transforming our society, so it is each and every one responsibility to impact the community in a better way,” Atem said.

“So for us to honor this day and to remain in such a better way, let’s be ambassadors of social justice, equity, and service delivery to our people.”

“Let’s bring our people together, let’s unite as one, let’s develop the country that we wanted and children would want to have in future.”

For his part, Atem Daniel the 2023 Mandela Washington fellow said the day reminds the world of how they can contribute to positive change in their environments.

“This day and this legacy of Nelson Mandela, it actually builds in our lives that it is a responsibility of each individual to make a contribution in that little environment that you are in.”

“My message goes to all young people in South Sudan as we celebrate the legacy of Nelson Mandela, it is an opportunity for you to impact the society that you are in.”

The United Nations recognizes Mandela’s values and his dedication to conflict resolution including race relations and promotion and protection of human rights.

He is also remembered for championing reconciliation, gender equality, and the rights of children and other vulnerable groups, the fight against poverty, and the promotion of social justice.

