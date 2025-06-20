Mandate, not a request: Light for the World urges disability inclusion in refugee Aid

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – As the world commemorates World Refugee Day today, a leading non-governmental organization is making a fervent call for greater inclusivity in humanitarian aid.

Sophia Mohammed, the Country Director of Light for the World, is strongly encouraging all humanitarian actors supporting refugees in South Sudan to ensure persons with disabilities are fully integrated into their response and interventions.

Mohammed emphasized that persons with disabilities should not be neglected, as they constitute a significant portion of the global population—approximately 15 percent, according to international statistics.

She firmly stated that disability inclusion is not merely a request or an option, but an essential mandate for all organizations involved in humanitarian work.

Speaking to Eye Radio on World Refugee Day, Sophia Mohammed reiterated her message

“My message goes to humanitarian factors, because 10 percent of a total population, and even currently it is around 15 percent in the global status when it comes to people with disability,” Sophia stated.

“I’m encouraging humanitarian actors to be inclusive of persons with disabilities in their response or intervention when it comes to supporting refugees in South Sudan. Because if we leave people with disabilities from our services, that means we are neglecting 15 percent of the population.”

“My message, please, let us be inclusive as disability inclusion is not a request, it is a mandate for all of us,” she concluded.

This call for inclusive action aligns with international human rights standards. In February 2023, President Salva Kiir accented to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

This crucial Convention sets out the fundamental human rights of people with disabilities, aiming to promote, protect, and ensure the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms by all persons with disabilities, and to promote respect for their inherent dignity.

Each year on June 20, World Refugee Day honors the strength and courage of individuals who have been forced to flee their home countries due to conflict or persecution.

This year, the day specifically focuses on solidarity with refugees, urging global support and recognition for their plight.

Light for the World’s message underscores that this solidarity must extend to all refugees, regardless of their physical or mental abilities, ensuring no one is left behind in times of crisis.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter