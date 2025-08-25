25th August 2025

Man, pregnant wife killed, five children abducted in Aru Junction attack

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 1 hour ago

The bushes along Aru Junction-Lobonok road. Credit|Facebook/Lo'bonok Payam Council

A community leader in Lokiliri Payam, Juba County, says a man and his pregnant wife were shot dead and five children abducted by armed men at Aru-Junction on Sunday night.

The chairperson of the Olubo Community, Longino Micheal, says the attackers stormed the area at around 10 o’clock in the evening.

He says the gunmen broke into one of the houses, shot and killed the husband and his pregnant wife, then abducted their two sons along with three other boys from nearby homes.

Longino Micheal spoke to Eye Radio in an exclusive interview this morning.

“Yesterday at 10:05 pm in Aru-Junction a group of armed men came and attacked people there, they killed two people and abducted five children, all the abducted are boys.

“The stormed the area and killed the husband and his pregnant wife. Two of the abducted are the sons of the deceased couple. The other three children belong to other families in the area,” Michael explained.

Micheal says the incident has left the local community in fear.

He calls on the government to urgently provide security for the residents of Lokiliri Payam.

“I just wanted to alert our government that something is going on and it is not good particularly in my area, it is threatening people in the farms because once the armed men find you, they either kill you or take all your food items. Our area is in danger, I want the government to open eyes, protect us, protect those people there,” he appealed.

The national police spokesperson is yet to comment on the incident.

