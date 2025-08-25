“Peace is forgiveness and reconciliation”, says Adut Salva

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Programs Adut Salva Kiir described peace as “forgiveness and reconciliation,” a concept she says her office stands for.

Speaking at her family residence in Juba on Saturday, August 23, Adut said her Special Program office stands for bringing peace to all South Sudanese.

She says peace is forgiveness. It’s about letting go of what’s heavy in your heart. “When you forgive, you feel peace. Not because that other person will feel the peace, but because you, as an individual, will feel the heaviness of what you were feeling inside your heart evaporate when you forgive,” Adut said.

Adut also says that peace is reconciliation. “When I speak of peace, peace is reconciliation. Peace of mind is when you wake up as a human being and feel the dignity that you’re alive and that you’re protected, you’re taken care of, and the services are provided.”

“I feel that that is what a Special Program stands for, bringing peace to all South Sudanese.”

She says that peace is a feeling you get every day. “Peace is when you wake up as a human being and feel the dignity that you’re alive and that you’re protected, you’re taken care of, and the services are provided.” She says this feeling is what her special program is all about.

Adut gave examples of what this kind of peace looks like in real life.

For a farmer, peace is being safe. “Peace is when a farmer in Maridi wakes up knowing that his produce will make it to the market in his pickup on a road that has no bandits.” She says this confidence—knowing the road is safe—is the true face of peace.

For an elderly person, peace is not having to worry. “Peace is when an eight-year-old man wakes up, looks for his blood pressure medication and knows that he doesn’t have to panic.”

He can simply go to a hospital and get what he needs without worrying about money or flying to another country.

For a young person, peace is having a future. “Peace is when a university graduate…will be celebrated by his parents knowing that he has job security guaranteed when he graduates, and he will be employed based on his merits.” This means a job is waiting for them based on their hard work, not on who they know.

This kind of peace, she says, also lets young people travel safely to places like Buma National Park. They can drive on good roads and see beautiful sights without any fear.

In the end, Adut’s vision is that peace is not just the end of war. It is the beginning of dignity, safety, and hope for everyone in South Sudan.